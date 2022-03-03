Kerala Records 2,222 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 161 Deaths

Kerala on Thursday recorded 2,222 fresh COVID-19 infections which raised the total caseload to 65,06,655 in the state.

The southern state also reported 161 deaths which raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 65,758, according to a government release.

Of the deaths, 3 were reported in the last 24 hours, 70 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 88 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 4,673 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries in the state reached 64,21,042 and the active cases dropped to 19,051, the release said.

As many as 36,061 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 432 cases, followed by Ernakulam (354) and Kottayam (213), the release said.

Of the new cases, 25 were health workers, 10 from outside the State and 2,093 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 94, the release said.

There are currently 83,309 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 81,767 are in home or institutional quarantine and 1,542 in hospitals, the release said.

