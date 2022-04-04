Kerala records 256 new COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 4 (PTI) Kerala reported 256 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 virus-related deaths on Monday, taking the total number of the infected to 65,34,042 and the toll to 68,130 till date.

The fatalities reported today were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the Health Department said.

Currently, there are 2,502 active COVID-19 cases in Kerala, it said and added that the state has tested 11,016 samples in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 378 persons recuperated from the disease on Monday.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases with 60, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (47) and Kottayam (35). PTI RRT RRT KH HDA HDA

