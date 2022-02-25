Kerala records 3,581 new COVID-19 cases, 117 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 25 (PTI) Kerala reported 3,581 new cases of COVID-19 and 177 deaths on Friday and took the total to 64,91,418 and 64,980 respectively so far.

Of the deaths, six were reported in the last 24 hours, 43 occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents; 128 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the Health Department said.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the most with 637 followed by Thiruvananthapuram 523 and Kollam 364.

A total of 44,054 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the department said in a press release.

"Currently, there are 37,239 active COVID-19 cases out of which only seven per cent are admitted to hospitals," the release said.

There are 1,18,975 people under observation and 2,597 in isolation wards of hospitals.

Out of those infected today, 12 reached the State from outside while 3,415 contracted the disease from their contacts. The source of infection of 119 is yet to be traced and 35 are health workers.

A total of 7,837 people recuperated and took the number cured to 63,88,398 until now. PTI RRT NVG NVG

