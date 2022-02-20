Kerala Records 5,427 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 92 Deaths

Daily COVID-19 cases continued to drop in Kerala with the state on Sunday recording 5,427 fresh infections which raised the total caseload to 64,68,990.

On Saturday, the southern state had recorded 6,757 fresh COVID-19 cases.

Kerala reported 92 deaths today, which raised the total fatalities to 64,145, a government release said.

Of the deaths, 9 were reported in the last 24 hours, 39 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 44 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 14,334 more people recovering from the virus since Saturday, the total recoveries in the state reached 63,38,031.

As the number of recoveries were more than the new COVID-19 cases, the active cases in the state dropped to 66,018, the release said.

As many as 49,183 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 841 cases, followed by Ernakulam 767 and Kollam 537, the release said.

Of the new cases, 37 were health workers, 29 from outside the State and 5,023 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 338, the release said.

There are currently 1,70,962 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,67,141 are in home or institutional quarantine and 4,382 in hospitals, it said.

