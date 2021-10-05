Kerala Records 9,735 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 151 Deaths

Kerala on Tuesday for the second day running reported less than 10,000 fresh COVID-19 cases -- 9,735 to be exact -- and 151 deaths, taking the infection caseload to 47,38,818 and the toll to 25,677.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Monday was 13,878, which brought the total recoveries to 45,88,084 and the active cases to 1,24,441, an official press release said.

As many as 93,202 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said. Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest number of cases with 1,367, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,156) and Ernakulam (1,099). Kerala has been showing a decline in daily fresh cases after crossing the 30,000 mark post the Onam festival in August.

Of the new cases, 69 were health workers, 36 from outside the state and 9,101 infected through contact, with the source of it not clear in 529. There are currently 4,03,141 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 3,87,353 are in home or institutional quarantine and 15,788 in hospitals.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)