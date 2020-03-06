Kerala Records Highest Tourist Arrivals In 24 Years, Reveals Official Data

Kerala has recorded the highest growth rate in domestic and total tourist arrivals in 24 years, attracting around 1.96 crore domestic and foreign visitors in 2019, revealed official data. Further, according to the data, Kerala has registered a growth of 17.2 per cent as compared to the figures in the previous year.

Giving a breakout of the data, the growth rate in the inflow of domestic tourists was 17.81 per cent while for the foreign tourist arrivals, it was 8.52 per cent. According to an official statement, the total earnings from tourism stood at Rs 45,010.69 crore, notching a robust 24.14 per cent increase."

Tourism Minister's statement

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said, "We have bounced back with great vigour after suffering unprecedented floods and torrential rains for two consecutive years in 2018 and 2019. This is the highest growth rate since 1996. Our figures show that there was a very significant increase in the footfalls from May 2019 and it prevailed till the end of the year."

He further added, "We are optimistic about sustaining the growth momentum this year also but it will depend on how quickly the world finds a solution to the problem of coronavirus outbreak."

Tourism Secretary's statement

According to Tourism Secretary Rani George, the growth in tourist arrivals was achieved by an "aggressive, multi-pronged strategy" to woo back the visitors. Speaking to the news agency, ANI, she said, "We allayed the apprehensions of visitors by holding roadshows in our traditional and emerging markets. The upsurge in tourist arrivals is a testament to the resilience and vibrancy of the tourism sector of the state."

(With ANI Inputs)