Kerala Records Over 17000 COVID Cases On Onam Day As TPR Escalates To 17.73%

Ending the festive vibe across the state on an alarming note, Kerala on Saturday, reported 17,106 COVID cases on Thiruvonam. The test positivity rate (TPR) which has been escalating during the past few days is now 17.73%. The state, which had been recording the highest number of fresh infections in the country for a while, is now witnessing a further surge in the number of COVID patients during Onam festivities.

People flood markets ahead of Onam, TPR escalates to new high in weeks

Notably, ahead of the Onam celebrations, people were seen crowding the marketplaces for shopping. Many were observed flouting the COVID containment guidelines, like physical distancing between each other and proper covering of the face with masks.

The state on Friday registered 20,224 cases with a TPR of 16.94 while on Thursday, it witnessed 21,116 cases with a TPR of 16.15.

Sunday lockdown relaxed for two weekends in a row

Kerla, last weekend and on Sunday, August 21, did not impose the lockdown that it had introduced during weekends. The Sunday lockdown was relaxed by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government for two weekends in a row with regards to India's 75th Independence Day on August 15 and Onam, the biggest festival for the Malayali community.

As per experts, the move may have caused an increase in cases, especially due to COVID guidelines being flouted by people.

On the other hand, analysts had been censuring the prior lockdowns and selective opening of shops, depending on the TPR of the areas, for badly hampering small-scale traders and businessmen.

State to impose stern restrictions in some areas

The state now holds 1,78,462 active cases of COVID. The statistics provided by the government on Saturday concerning the 414 wards in 74 Local Self Government (LSG) bodies across the state suggest that the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 8%. The Kerala government has informed that there will be severe restrictions in these areas. As per the government it has been taking into consideration the WIPR instead of the earlier TPR-based calculations for deciding restrictions and relaxations in different LSGs across the state.

The WIPR defines the total number of COVID infections depending on the population of a certain ward or panchayat. However, this method too has been criticised by several medical experts for not providing actual results.

