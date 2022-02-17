Kerala registers 8,655 fresh COVID-19 cases, 319 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 17 (PTI) After seeing a marginal increase over the last couple of days, the daily COVID-19 cases in Kerala dropped below 10,000 with the state on Thursday recording 8,655 fresh infections that raised the total caseload to 64,49,026.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the southern state had recorded 11,776 and 12,223 fresh cases, respectively.

Kerala, on Thursday, also reported 319 deaths raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 63,338, according to a government release.

Of the deaths, 18 were reported in the last 24 hours, 108 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 193 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 22,707 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries in the state reached 62,85,477.

As the number of recoveries were more than the new COVID-19 cases, the active cases in the state dropped below one lakh to 99,424, the release said.

On Wednesday, the number of active cases was 1,13,798.

As many as 64,650 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 1,696 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,087) and Kollam (812), the release said.

Of the new cases, 87 were health workers, 24 from outside the state and 7,884 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 660, the release said.

There are currently 2,14,307 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,09,925 are in home or institutional quarantine and 4,382 in hospitals, the release said. PTI HMP HDA HDA

