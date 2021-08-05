Kerala Relaxes COVID-19 Restrictions; Read What Is Allowed And Not Here

Quick links:
Amid the growing cases of COVID-19 infections in the state, Kerala has now decided to relax the Covid restrictions in effect from August 5, Thursday. Issuing an order, the Kerala government has provided certain directives to authorities for immediate application.
Issuing an order on August 4, Wednesday, the Kerala government has provided revised guidelines on the COVID-19 restrictions. The guidelines provide certain relaxation in the state. According to the order, shops, markets, banks, offices, financial institutions, factories, industrial establishments, open tourist spaces, and establishments can now function normally from Monday to Saturday. However, every employee should be vaccinated and it should also display the number of customers permitted at a time. The establishments must also ensure to control the crowd inside and outside of the shop.
The Kerala government has directed all the departments to ensure the proper implementation of Covid protocols. Also, Rapid Response Teams will be deployed at the ward level for effective contact tracing and surveillance.
It says that any area with more than 10 Covid infected patients per 1000 population in a week, will see triple lockdown in that area for a week.
Kerala has been witnessing high cases of COVID-19 infections every day. Earlier, State Health Minister Veena George during the State Assembly said that Kerala has been trying to reduce the severity of COVID-19 following strong preventive measures. She also asserted that there has been an evident decline in the number of cases.
Kerala reported 22,414 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 108 fatalities.
