Kerala Relaxes COVID-19 Restrictions; Read What Is Allowed And Not Here

Amid the growing cases of COVID-19 infections in the state, Kerala has now decided to relax the Covid restrictions in effect from August 5, Thursday. Issuing an order, the Kerala government has provided certain directives to authorities for immediate application.

Kerala COVID-19 relaxations

Issuing an order on August 4, Wednesday, the Kerala government has provided revised guidelines on the COVID-19 restrictions. The guidelines provide certain relaxation in the state. According to the order, shops, markets, banks, offices, financial institutions, factories, industrial establishments, open tourist spaces, and establishments can now function normally from Monday to Saturday. However, every employee should be vaccinated and it should also display the number of customers permitted at a time. The establishments must also ensure to control the crowd inside and outside of the shop.

Furthermore, all the establishments under the public sector including government offices, PSUs, companies, autonomous organisations, commissions, etc, will also function as usual from Monday to Friday.

Anyone can move out of their house for essential activities like vaccination, COVID-19 testing, medical emergency, purchase of medicine, death of relatives, marriage of close relatives, local travel, examination, and so on.

Meanwhile, the transport vehicles will also be permitted with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. As per the timings for the shops in different business establishments, it will function from 7 AM to 9 PM.

The order further informed that there will be a complete lockdown on 8 August, 2021, Sunday.

Talking about the restrictions, school colleges, tuition centres, cinema theatres, restaurants are still not permitted to operate.

Malls will be permitted only for online delivery.

Any kind of political or social gathering is not permitted.

Marriages and funerals will be allowed with the participation of a maximum of 20 people.

The Kerala government has directed all the departments to ensure the proper implementation of Covid protocols. Also, Rapid Response Teams will be deployed at the ward level for effective contact tracing and surveillance.

It says that any area with more than 10 Covid infected patients per 1000 population in a week, will see triple lockdown in that area for a week.

Covid in Kerala

Kerala has been witnessing high cases of COVID-19 infections every day. Earlier, State Health Minister Veena George during the State Assembly said that Kerala has been trying to reduce the severity of COVID-19 following strong preventive measures. She also asserted that there has been an evident decline in the number of cases.

Kerala reported 22,414 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 108 fatalities.

(Image Credits: PTI)