Kerala Reports 2,786 Fresh COVID Infections, 5 Deaths

Kerala on Sunday recorded 2,786 fresh COVID-19 infections, a slight dip from the over 3,000 cases it was reporting in the last five days.

The caseload is 66,01,884 till date. Active cases increased to 22,278, according to official data.

There were 5 deaths today, taking the toll of fatalities to 69,889 so far, the data said, adding that 2,072 recovered from the infection today.

