Kerala Reports 310 New COVID-19 Cases

Kerala reported 310 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of the infected to 65,33,786 and the death toll to 68,074 till date.

Of the eight deaths, two occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and six were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the Health Department said.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases with 83 followed by Thiruvananthapuram (66) and Thrissur (30).

A total of 458 people recovered today.

The department said there were 2,680 active cases.

