Kerala Reports 49 Fresh Cases Of Omicron

Kerala on Wednesday logged 49 fresh cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections to 230, the health department said.

Of the 49 patients, seven came from high-risk countries while 32 reached the state from low-risk countries. Ten persons contracted the new variant through their contacts, according to a department release.

Most number of Omicron-infected people came from UAE, Qatar and the UK. Other countries include Ukraine, Canada, Ghana, Spain and the US.

"Till now, a total of 141 people have reached the State from low-risk countries while 59 have reached from high-risk countries. Thirty people have contracted the disease through their contacts," the release said.

