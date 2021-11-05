Kerala reports 6,580 new COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 5 (PTI) Kerala reported 6,580 fresh COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths on Friday, taking the total affected in the state to 5,001,835 and the toll to 33,048.

Thiruvananthapuram district topped with 878 cases, followed by Ernakulam (791) and Thrissur (743). A total of 7,085 people recuperated from the disease, taking the cumulative to 48,94,435.

The state health department said 62,219 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and there are 46 wards across 39 local self government bodies with a weekly infection population ratio of above 10 per cent.

"Currently, there are 73,733 active COVID-19 cases in the state out of which only 7.3 per cent people are admitted to hospitals," the health department said in a release.

There are 2,47,485 persons under observation in the state, out of which 6,626 are under observation in various hospitals.

Out of those found infected today, 22 arrived in the state from outside while 6,167 contracted the disease through their contacts. The sources of infection of 352 are yet to be traced. Thirty nine health workers were also among the infected, the release said.

While 95 per cent (2,53,89,943) of the targeted population received the first dose of the vaccine, 53.2 per cent (1,42,22,957) received both the doses, it said. PTI RRT APR APR

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)