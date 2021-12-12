Kerala Reports First Case Of Omicron Variant Of COVID; UK Returnee Tests Positive In Kochi

Kerala reported its first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Sunday, as the new variant continues to spread across the world. The first case of the ‘highly mutated variant’ has been detected in Kochi. The variant has been detected in a passenger who arrived from the United Kingdom in the state and tested positive for COVID-19 on December 8, two days after his arrival, state health minister Veena George informed on Sunday. The state health minister further apprised that the passenger's two relatives - his wife and mother-in-law also tested positive for COVID-19 and have been isolated.

As of now, the government has quarantined around 26-32 passengers who arrived on the same flight as the infected man, Veena George informed. Around 149 passengers were travelling in the same flight, and the high-risk passengers have been informed about the case. George further said that the condition of the man is stable, and there is no need to panic; the state is taking necessary precautions to mitigate the spread of the new variant.

Earlier in the day, another man in Nagpur tested positive with the B.1.1.529 variant of the COVID-19. The patient who was tested positive had travelled to West Africa and was found infected on his arrival.

With these two cases, the total number of Omicron cases detected in the country has risen to 38 and Maharashtra now alone has around 18 positive cases of the Omicron variant. As per the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) commissioner Radhakrishnan B, all the contacts of the man had tested negative as of now.

"The man, a local resident, came from a country in West Africa around eight days back. On his arrival, he tested positive for COVID-19. After that, he was admitted to a city hospital and his sample was sent for genome sequencing. The report that came today confirmed that he is infected with the Omicron variant,” Commissioner told PTI.

Besides that, According to figures released by the Health Ministry on Sunday, India's COVID-19 tally surged to 3,46,90,510, as 7,774 people tested positive for coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. However, the number of active cases fell to 92,281, which is the country's lowest in 560 days and the death toll has risen to 4,75,434 with the inclusion of 306 more fatalities.

Though the state governments fear the rapid spread of the ‘highly mutated’ variant, which is currently being studied and researched by global experts, health officials have stressed that following appropriate COVID-19 protocols and vaccination is our best shield against the variant.

Image: ANI/ Shutterstock