Kerala Requests Special COVID Package From Centre As Expats Return Due To Job Loss

Kerala’s Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Thursday asked the centre to allot a special COVID-19 package to the state, considering the issues faced by Non-Resident Indian (NRI) emigrants, who returned to the state citing job loss induced by the pandemic. Informing the state assembly, he said that around 14 lakh emigrants have returned back to Kerala since the beginning of the pandemic and around 10 lakh expatriates have cited the reason for return as job loss.

As reported by ANI, addressing the state assembly, the Finance Minister said, "The peculiar situation Kerala is undergoing will be taken up with the Centre as a large number of the expat population was forced to return home due to COVID. Also, the plantation sector in the state is under severe financial distress. During the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had taken up the issues. All MPs from Kerala should jointly take up the matter.”

Kerala reeling under financial crisis due to COVID battered economy: State FM

The Finance Minister informed the assembly, that the state is facing a serious financial crisis as the state economy continues to be battered by the COVID-19 in this financial year too.

"The COVID pandemic has severely affected tax and non-tax revenue collection. But as a duty of the government we are carrying out various welfare schemes for people hit hard by the pandemic. Short term and long term plans have been devised and a stimulus package of Rs 20,000 crore was already declared in the budget," KN Balagopal informed.

However, the opposition MLA PC Vishnunath from Congress, alleged that the stimulus package of about Rs 10,000 crores was used to pay the pending bills of contractors and used to meet committed expenditure in the state, he further inquired Finance Minister whether a COVID specific package would be implemented strictly, the Minister answered, that even money given to contractors will reach the market. "The government through the package has declared subsidised loans to various sectors. Through interest subvention schemes, the government has helped industries, traders and MSMEs. This will continue," KN Balagopal clarified.

Complete lockdown on July 31, Aug 1 in Kerala announced in the purview of rising cases

The Kerala government on Thursday, July 29, announced a complete weekend lockdown on July 31 and August 1 in line with the current situation of Coronavirus infection spread. The COVID situation in the state is worsening day by day, as the state continues to observe a huge amount of fresh daily cases. On Thursday, Kerala recorded around 22,000 fresh cases, which is half of the total cases reported by the whole country (43,654). The death toll in Kerala has crossed 16,500. The test positivity rate in the state remains as high as 11.7 per cent. The Union Health Ministry will send a six-member team to Kerala headed by the Director of the National Centre for Disease Control to observe the COVID situation.

