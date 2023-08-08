Kerala Resolution Against Uniform Civil Code A Bid To Appease One Section: BJP

After the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution against the Centre's decision to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC), state Bharatiya Janata Party president K Surendran said ruling and opposition parties in the state are using the assembly for religious polarisation. "The Assembly had passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir. It is now common to use the legislature to appease a section. CPM and Congress are challenging the country's Constitution and judicial system," he said.

The BJP state president said that the LDF and UDF are taking up valuable time of the state legislature by protesting against a law that does not even have a draft bill. "Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM have publicly rejected EMS in the Legislative Assembly, which strongly advocated for a common civil code," he said in a statement.

"CPM has completely bowed down to vote bank politics. It is clear whose interest the Congress is shedding crocodile tears against the UCC which has not uttered a single word in the Assembly against the desecration of Lord Ganesha," he added.

K. Surendran said that there will be a big protest against such politics not only from the Hindus but also from the secularists of the Muslim community and especially from among Muslim women.

Kerala Assembly passes resolution against UCC

The Kerala Assembly passed a unanimous resolution against the Centre's move to implement the Uniform Civil Code on Tuesday. The motion was introduced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan under rule 118, which urged the central government to withdraw the move to implement Uniform Civil Code.

The draft resolution, introduced by the chief minister, was first circulated among assembly members. Several MLAs of the opposition suggested some amendments. After which, the chief minister read out the resolution during the second day of the ninth session of the 15th Legislative Assembly proceedings in the state capital.

Addressing the house, the chief minister questioned the ruling NDA government's intention behind introducing the UCC before the general elections slated for next year. He attacked the Sangh Parivar by stating that the UCC move was made to hide the inefficiency of the Centre and to deflect the narrative to hide its administrative lapses in major areas that deserve attention.

'To fulfill wishes of the RSS'

He also stated that the move is to ensure the wishes of RSS are fulfilled before the organisation celebrates its centenary. He alleged that the BJP and RSS do not believe in the constitution but resolve to create a constitution based on Manu Smriti.

Continuing his barrage of allegations, the chief minister asked whether implementing UCC will solve the core issues that the country is facing. "Will it give more opportunities to the downtrodden and minority in the field of education and jobs? he asked.

Kerala Speaker AN Shamseer took an oral vote from the house. The assembly unanimously passed the resolution at 12.50 pm.