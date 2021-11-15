Kerala: RSS Worker Hacked To Death In Palakkad, State BJP President Calls Attack 'planned'

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad district on Monday, police said. The deceased, identified as S Sanjith, was waylaid and attacked while driving his motorcycle with his wife, according to police. The incident occurred at 9 am on Monday, November 15. The attack, according to the BJP, was carried out by the Social Democratic Party of India, a political wing of the Popular Front of India.

Police said, Sanjith, who is from Elappully, was stabbed more than 50 times. Following the murder, the region was tense, and police were keeping a close eye on everything. According to them, an investigation has been initiated to track down the accused who fled the site following the incident.

Kerala BJP president condemns murder, calls attack 'planned'

The BJP has reportedly claimed that the perpetrators followed Sanjith in a vehicle, knocked his two-wheeler, and hacked him to death in front of his wife.

K Surendran, the state president of the BJP, condemned the assassination, calling it a "planned murder" and blaming the police and the Pinarayi Vijayan-led administration for allowing similar instances to occur in the state.

He wrote on Twitter, "I strongly condemn the brutal murder of BJP karyakartha Shri.Sanjith (27) by SDPI terrorists...There exists an unholy nexus between the ruling dispensation & radical Islamic elements."

I strongly condemn the brutal murder of BJP karyakartha Shri.Sanjith (27) by SDPI terrorists. He is a resident of Mambaram, Palakkad. There exists an unholy nexus between the ruling dispensation & radical Islamic elements. I urge the CM @vijayanpinarayi to book the perpetrators. pic.twitter.com/NILNRdDwCd — K Surendran (@surendranbjp) November 15, 2021

RSS worker murdered in Alappuzha

An RSS worker was killed allegedly by members of the SDPI at Vayalar in Alappuzha, Kerala, earlier this year in a similar incidence of political violence. After a dispute between SDPI and RSS workers, RSS Mukhya Shikshak Nandu Krishan was allegedly slain by SDPI members.

In connection with the killing of the RSS worker, eight members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were arrested. RSS workers and SDPI workers got into a scuffle over the latter's speech, which was purportedly given on community lines. Both groups staged a protest march, which resulted in a scuffle between them, requiring the police to interfere. In front of the Nagam Kulangara market, SDPI workers reportedly hurled aggressive accusations about RSS and engaged in a verbal brawl with their coworkers.

