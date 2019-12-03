Kerala Shiv Sainik Protests Fines On Violation Of Helmet Rules In The State

Kerala Shiv Sena leader Peringammala Aji on Monday staged a protest in capital Trivandrum against the state government after they made the wearing of helmets compulsory for two-wheeler pillion riders in the state. Aji welcomed the decision. However, he was worried that the fines may prove to be a burden on middle-class families. "I completely agree with the decision. But middle-class people also use two-wheelers. When court and government make helmet mandatory for pillion riders, They all will be fined Rs 500-1000 if they do not wear helmets. It is a burden on them," he said. The Sena leader urged the Kerala government to review its decision.

Kerala: Shiv Sena leader Peringammala Aji staged a protest in front of the state secretariat in Trivandrum y'day, against the state govt's move of making wearing of helmets compulsory for two-wheeler pillion riders in the state; the rule had come into effect from Dec 1. (02.12) pic.twitter.com/4bwCuj2zLx — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

READ | Kerala Nun’s Autobiography To Blow The Lid Off Sexual Harassment, Abuse In Convents

High Court order implemented

On December 1, the Kerala government implemented the High Court directives of making helmets mandatory for pillion riders. Now, police can conduct vehicle checking to ensure two-wheeler riders are adhering to the new directives. Transport Commissioner directed a strict checking of vehicles. Police are also planning to conduct an awareness programme before the strict implementation of the new rule.

READ | Kerala Congress President: 'If Elected To Office, Will Wind Up Kerala Bank'

As per the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, it is mandatory for every person above four years of age to don a helmet while riding a two-wheeler. All pillion riders who violate the rule would be fined Rs 500 under the Act. The high court order came while disposing of an appeal filed by the state government against a single-judge order staying rule 347A of the Kerala Motor Vehicles Act which exempted the pillion riders from wearing helmets. Following this, there was a mixed response from the general public with most of them supporting the rule saying it was for the safety of the passengers.

READ | Kerala Congress Takes On CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Plans Anti-LDF Protest Over 3 Issues

READ | Kerala: Police Hurls Lathi To Stop Evading Motorcyclist, Leaves Him Critically Injured

(With ANI inputs)