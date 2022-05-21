Kerala should be vigilant, officials should create awareness on Monkeypox disease: Health Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, May 21 (PTI) A day after the Union government directed the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to keep a close watch on Monkeypox cases being reported from some countries, Kerala Health Minister Veena George directed the district authorities in the state to remain vigilant and create awareness about the disease.

The Minister said the health department has called a special meeting and initiated the necessary precautionary measures.

"Authorities have been asked to remain vigilant as the Monkeypox, which was earlier detected in Africa alone, has begun to spread to other parts of the world. Everyone should have awareness on the disease and preventive measures," the minister said in a statement.

Amid Monkeypox cases being reported from some countries, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had on Friday directed NCDC and ICMR to keep a close watch on the situation. The Union Health Ministry has also directed airport and port health officers to be vigilant.

Minister George said the symptoms of Monkeypox are similar to but milder than those of smallpox.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Monkeypox typically manifests in humans with fever, rashes and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications. Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting from two to four weeks.

It can also take a severe form, with the WHO saying the case fatality ratio has been around 3-6 per cent in recent times.

Monkeypox virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding. PTI RRT KH HDA HDA

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)