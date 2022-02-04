Kerala SilverLine: Centre Asks To Halt Land Buyout; Only Pre-investment Activity Approved

Contrary to Kerala Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal’s claim Silverline semi-high-speed rail corridor project aka K-Rail had in-principle nod, document accessed by Republic TV states that the Ministry of Railways has raised serious concerns regarding the project and has questioned its viability.



It has also stated that the in-principle approval has only been given for the preparation of DPR and incurs expenditure of up to Rs 100 crore. The documents reveal that the project requires a string of appraisals from many departments including an inter-ministerial body termed as an expanded board of railways. “After clearance from the expanded board of railways, with the approval of Ministry of Railways, Cabinet note regarding approval of the project will be forwarded to Finance Minister Approval of Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs will also be sought subsequently,” states the document.

What is concerning here is in the statement filed by the Assistant Solicitor General of India S Manu before the Kerala High Court, the railway has not just found the projected budget of Rs 63,941 crores questionable, but it also goes on to say that DPR has not been accepted by it. It also has raised a red flag on Rs 33,700 crore that the state plans to borrow from international agencies. While the union government had earlier refused to stand as guarantor, Railways has clarified that the onus of debt servicing will still fall on Railways and will therefore take a serious look into the financial viability of the project itself.

The public grievances have also reached the centre. The union government has also clarified that it has received many representations against the K-Rail project including loss of cultivable land, homes, shops and establishments. It also laid more emphasis and concerns on the project hampering the expansion of Angamaly Railway Station that provided sidings for the Food Corporation of India. The silos of FCI are located near this station.

The Railway has advised, as per the document, to halt any kind of land acquisitions for this project as the feasibility of present alignment has not been agreed by the Ministry.

The document clarifies that KRDCL has submitted proposal to conduct geotechnical and hydrological investigation along with boundary stone laying on alignments which are running parallel to railway land. The document clearly states that permission to plant boundary stones on railway land was not agreed upon. In the meantime, the document also says the state could conduct pre investment activity to the tune of Rs 100 crore with the concurrence of Railway Board and members.

Additionally, the Railways also raised its major concern of Silverline alignment running parallelly to the existing Railway line for about 200 kilometres stretch, thereby halting possible expansion of the Railways. Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) which is the entity for implementation of this project has been asked by the ministry to submit various technical information where Railway assets will be used.

Coincidentally, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnav tweeted about his meeting with Metroman E Sreedharan with regard to the project. “Metroman Shri E Sreedharan Ji explained serious technical issues in the Silverline project. Without FLS, land plan, and sanction, land acquisition cannot be done. (sic)”

Vande Bharat better: CONGRESS

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has called to roll back the Silver Line project in the backdrop of Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement of 400 Vande Bharat Express in the recent Budget announcements.

“The Vande Bharat trains will operate at 160 km per hour. Indian Railways would also incur the entire expense of the project. A debt-ridden state like Kerala must backtrack on this ecologically and economically devastating project,” he stated.

Image: ANI