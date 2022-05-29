Kerala Sloganeering Case: Police Arrests PFI Leader Who Made Derogatory Remark Against HC

A leader of the Popular Front of India (PFI) was arrested on Sunday morning in connection with the alleged provocative sloganeering by a minor boy at a recent rally organised by the outfit in Kerala's district. A senior police officer of the district confirmed the arrest of Yahya Thangal in the case. He was taken into custody as one of the organisers of the event where the provocative slogans were allegedly raised.

Thangal, on Saturday, had also made derogatory remarks against judges of the Kerala High Court. In a viral video, he was heard saying that the courts were shocked by the Alappuzha rally because the "judges were wearing saffron underwear."

On this issue, police said they have not yet taken any action as the high court has to take cognisance of the same.

He said the police on their own cannot initiate action in the matter.

On Saturday, the police arrested the minor boy’s father. A purported video, in which the child could be seen sitting on the shoulder of a person and raising offensive slogans on May 21, had gone viral on social media platforms. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with the police prompting it to register a case.

The father of the boy, before being taken into custody had told reporters that the controversial slogan was not taught by anyone but the boy had learnt it while attending similar programmes before. So far, more than 20 people have been arrested and remanded in the case and more people were being taken into custody for questioning from various places, the boy’s father had said. According to police sources, the boy would be sent for counselling at a government centre soon.

Kashmir-like situation being witnessed in Kerala: BJP

Reacting to the development, BJP state President K Surendran lashed out at the state government for "supporting" the PFI in Kerala. Comparing the situation with Kashmir, he said radical elements were rising across the southern state with the support of the ruling dispensations like the UDF and the LDF.

"The LDF and the UDF are supporting PFI-terror links in Kerala. A week ago, a huge rally was organized in Alappuzha, during which threats were issued to Hindus and Christians. The situation like in Kashmir is being witnessed in Kerala. These radical elements are drawing the state with the support of Congress and LDF," Surendran told Republic.

On the comments against the judiciary, the BJP leader said, "One year ago, the High Court was blocked by PFI members but not a single case was registered against them. They are trying to suppress the voice of the judiciary and free press but the police are not taking any action against those culprits."

(With inputs from agency)