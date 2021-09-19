Kerala: Southern Naval Command Tidy Beaches To Observe International Coastal Clean-up Day

The Southern Naval Command of the Indian Navy tidied beaches and planted mangroves in Kerala's Kochi waterfront to observe the International Coastal Clean-up Day. More than 600 navy personnel joined hands to remove non-biodegradable waste materials from the beaches spread across the city. Additionally, they also planted around 80 mangrove saplings along the Venduruthy channel. Take a look at the Twitter post the Naval spokesperson shared on Twitter.

In addition to the Southern Naval Command, their families, the Coast Guard, and Kerala Police also took part in the global campaign. The troops undertook cleaning of waterfronts across Fort Kochi Beach, Thevara waterfront, Willingdon Island, Cherai Beach, Bolgatty, and along the 2 meters mangrove stretch of the Venduruthy channel, ANI reported. They also restored the existing mangrove plantations besides planting more of the coastal vegetation. The Indian Navy Spokesperson took to Twitter to share pictures from different places where naval personnel engaged in the coastal clean-up drive. "IN encourages all to be mindful of waste disposal in our Waterways," read the caption along with the series of pictures.

Noteworthy officials like Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command and Mayor M. AnilKumar were present during the flagging off of the international clean-up day drive. District Police Chief of Kochi City, C.H. Nagaraju also took part in the clean-up campaign. As per ANI, around 1,500kg of marine litter was accumulated by the troops.

Southern Naval Command undertakes initiative to restore the green cover

Indian Navy's Southern Naval Command also began initiatives to enhance the green cover in southern coastal regions of India. Under the drive, the naval personnel planted over 75,000 trees following the Miyawaki-style forestation. The Naval establishment also shouldered the task of energy and water conservation measures.

Besides, the aforementioned green initiatives, the Southern Naval wing has also engaged in Environment Conservation Roadmap to reduce carbon footprint. The Naval Command that is responsible for training young naval officers has also implemented a variety of green initiatives. Additionally, it has motivated and promoted environmental conservation activities from its Headquarters in Kochi and units pan India. On September 18, similar clean-up campaigns were observed by naval stations located at Lonavala, Jamnagar, Chilka, Coimbatore, Goaz Ezhimala, and Mumbai.

With inputs from ANI

Image: Twitter/ @IndianNavy