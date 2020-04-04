Kerala: 'Strategy To Deal With COVID-19 Cases Has Yielded Good Result,' Says KK Shailaja

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said on Saturday that the strategy used by the state health department to contain the spread of COVID-19 has yielded a good result despite having reported the third highest number of positive cases in the country. She also said that the expected number of positive cases in Kerala was much higher.

Speaking to news agency, the Health Minister said, "Our strategy, which includes quarantine, testing and treatment, is a victory in itself. Besides, we expected many more cases of COVID-19, as several people returned to Kerala from infected countries. The contamination was expected to be much higher, but our strategy has helped us in yielding good result."

READ | India's Oldest COVID Survivor From Kerala And His Wife Get Discharged After Recovering

'Our testing strategy has improved'

Noting that presently, the state has nine laboratories for testing COVID-19 samples, KK Shailaja said their testing capacity has improved drastically. Earlier, Kerala had only one virology lab, where all the collected samples used to be tested. She added that over 8000 samples have been tested in the state so far. The testing capability in Kerala will receive a major boost after it beings 'rapid testing' from April 5, the Health Minister said.

"ICMR has permitted rapid tests in the state. We have also received 2000 kits for rapid testing. This will give us results within a short time, and positive cases can be taken for treatment immediately. We can start the rapid test tomorrow," Shailaja said.

READ | Nine Coronavirus Cases Reported In Kerala

'We have sufficient equipment for now'

Speaking about the availability of essential medical equipment for health workers in the state, the state Health Minister said that they have sufficient equipment for now, but there can be a shortage if the number of cases increases.

"Now we have sufficient equipment. But we cannot predict if the number (of cases) increases. If the number increases drastically, it may cause a shortage of PPEs and N95 masks. These equipment are needed for testing as well. We have ordered for more such equipment," Shailaja said.

Presently, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala stands at 295. Of these, 251 cases are active, rest have been discharged after recovery.

READ | Kerala CM Vijayan Requests PM Modi To Ensure Safety Of State's Diaspora Across The World

READ | Kerala Demands Inter-State Goods Movement Without Restrictions