Kerala Suspends IG Lakshmana For Alleged Ties With Fake Antique Dealer Monson Mavunkal

Inspector-General of Police (IG) G Lakshmana was suspended by the Kerala government on Wednesday for his alleged ties to fake antique merchant Monson Mavunkal. On the basis of a Crime Branch Investigation report, Lakshmana has been suspended from service for his ties to bogus antique trader Monson Mavunkal, news agency ANI reported citing government sources.

Monson Mavunkal, a YouTuber and Patron of the Expatriates' Association, was detained by the Crime Branch in September for allegedly defrauding multiple persons of Rs 4 crores by pretending to have centuries-old antiques and presenting forged documentation. He was apprehended when victims complained to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that they had been duped of Rs 10 crores.

Kerala government suspends IG for alleged ties with fake antique dealer

"He deceived the complainants by convincing them that Rs 2,62,000 crore was credited to his bank account by selling antiquities and he needs Rs 10 crores to withdraw it. He assured them that if they give him money, he will give interest-free loans to them for starting a business," stated the report submitted in the Ernakulam Court by Crime Branch.

Mavunkal used to take visitors to his enormous home, a portion of which was converted into a museum to hold his valuable antiques. According to the report, Mavunkal claims to have a Tipu Sultan throne, the first edition of the Holy Bible, books used by Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji, the last Mughal emperor Aurangazeb, and Mysore Sultan Tipu Sultan among his valuable antique collection.

"Several holy books and documents such as a version of the great epic Mahabharata written in palm leaves, and the paintings of Raja Ravi Varma and Pablo Picasso are some of the items claimed to be in his possession," stated the report.

"He had sold the antiquities claiming that it was not the original but a copy of it. Investigation revealed that these were made by a carpenter based in Cherthala at Alappuzha district," it stated. Some photos of the accused with Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran, Congress leader Laly Vincent, and former Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson are also circulating on social media, according to the reports.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Facebook/TheAntiqueStory, PTI