Kerala Teen Booked For Trying To Trespass Into Naval Base; Navy Says 'no Security Lapse'

An 18-year-old was booked in Kerala's Kochi for allegedly attempting to trespass into the naval base, incidentally on the same day as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the base to review the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier on Friday. As per reports, the teen was detained by the guards after he failed to show a proper Defence Identity Card following which he was handed over to the Harbour Police.

"We were informed by the Naval base authorities about an 18-year-old boy trespassing into the naval base at around 9 PM. They handed him over, along with their report," Harbour police told PTI.

"The guard on duty held him and handed him to his superior. After preliminary investigation and ascertaining facts by the Naval Police, the boy was handed over to Harbour Police Station for further necessary action as deemed fit as per relevant procedures," the Navy said in a statement, adding that there was "no security lapse" at the gate. Police recorded the arrest and said on preliminary interrogation, the teenager said he wanted to join the Armed Forces.

Modernisation, Harnessing India's indigenous industry- key priority

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on June 25 said that the commissioning of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) next year will be a befitting tribute to 75 years of India's Independence, terming it as the country's pride and a shining example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Addressing the Southern Naval Command after reviewing the construction work of the IAC, Rajnath Singh said, "It was a pleasure to review the construction work of the IAC first-hand. The project was originally approved by the National Democratic Alliance government and has made significant progress in the recent past despite COVID-19. Commissioning of the IAC next year will be a befitting tribute to 75 years of India's Independence."

He also mentioned the combat capability, reach and versatility of the aircraft carrier will add formidable capabilities in the defence of our country and help secure India's interests in the maritime domain. Asserting that the government was fully committed to a strong Navy, Rajnath Singh said that Project Seabird at Karwar will be the largest Naval Base of the Indian Navy in future and will provide the facilities and infrastructure to support Naval operations in Indian Ocean Region and beyond.

The Minister said that these measures will help enhance the Indian Navy's operational reach and prowess to protect India's maritime interests. The Indian Navy remains poised and combat-ready to tackle the challenge.