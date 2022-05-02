Kerala Teen Dies, 18 Hospitalised In Kasaragod After Food Poisoning From 'rotten Shawarma'

A 17-year-old died and at least 18 others are suffering from severe food poisoning after consuming "rotten shawarma" at an eatery in North Kerala's Kasaragod district. According to reports, the deceased identified as Devananda was a resident of Karivallor. She passed away after she was admitted to Kanhangad hospital on Sunday. The only child of EV Prasanna of Karivellur-Peralam gram Panchayat in Kannur district, whose ailing father reportedly passed away about five months ago.

"We are expecting more cases and have asked doctors and staff from other medical institutions to be present at the Cheruvathur PHC and Neleswararam Taluk hospitals," said Kasaragod district Medical officer A V Ramdas, as quoted by PTI. "We plan to treat people with mild issues there and those with serious conditions will be shifted to the district hospital," Ramdas said. He further informed that the 18 students admitted to the hospital are currently "in a stable condition." Excuse Minister MV Govindan visited the victims of mass food poisoning and said that the state government will inspect the food quality server in the restaurants across the state.

Police shut down shawarma joint immediately after probe; owner in hiding

An investigation has been launched into the juice shop that is situated near the coaching centre where the students came for tuition. The food joint reportedly called 'Ideal Cool Bar' was shut down immediately after having learned that it was functioning without a food safety license. The owner of the Arabic food parlour, Ahmed has absconded. However, local police nabbed two of the workers from the food joint. The accused are facing charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of the IPC, attempting to commit culpable homicide under section 308 of the IPC, selling adulterated food products, and committing a crime with common intention. District Collector Bhandari Swagat Ranveerchand has ordered an official inspection of all shawarma joints in the area.

Ramdas informed that the children had eaten the popular Arabic street food chicken shawarma from 'Ideal Cool Bar' between April 29 to 30. Those hospitalised were between 10 to 15 years of age. The children came to Cheruvathur Community Health Centre suffering from similar symptoms of vomiting, low blood pressure, crippling stomach pain, and loose motion. After the students, 15 other customers were admitted to the hospital after having consumed shawarma from the same eatery.

Food poisoning reports have emerged time and again from ill-managed food stalls extended out in the open from restaurants. The customer-attraction tactics usually leave the layered, and marinated chicken exposed to the open. In November last year, at least 32 students from the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode were admitted to nearby taluk hospital after having suspected food poisoning.

