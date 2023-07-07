Last Updated:

Kerala Teen Dies Of Rare Brain Infection; Officials Warn About Bathing In Contaminated Water

The 15-year-old teenager, a native of nearby Panavalli in Alappuzha district who died was infected with the disease called primary amoebic meningoencephalitis.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Kerala teen dies of rare brain infection

Kerala teen dies of rare brain infection | Credit: PTI/representational


A teenager affected by a rare brain infection caused by free-living amoebae living in contaminated waters died in Kerala's Alappuzha district, state Health Minister Veena George said on Friday.

The 15-year-old native of nearby Panavalli in Alappuzha district was infected with the disease called primary amoebic meningoencephalitis.

Confirming the boy's death, the minister said five such cases of the rare infection had been reported in the state before. The first was in 2016, and others later in the years of 2019, 20 and 22, she told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

READ | PhD of Kerala Chief Minister's additional private secretary copied, alleges KSU

The main symptoms of the disease are fever, headache, vomiting, and seizures. "All the infected patients had died," George said.

READ | Govt which restricts press freedom a danger to democracy: Congress attacks LDF in Kerala

Doctors said the human brain gets infected when the free-living, non-parasitic amoeba bacteria enter the body through the nose.

Considering the severe nature of the disease, the district health officials have advised people to avoid taking baths in contaminated water. 

READ | AICC Secretary booked for remark against Kerala CM
READ | Congress stance on UCC escapist: Kerala CM
READ | Four family members, including children, found dead in Kerala's Malappuram

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT