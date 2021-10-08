Kerala To Allow 25K Devotees Per Day At Sabarimala; COVID Protocols In Place

In a significant update, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a review meeting on Thursday decided to allow 25,000 people to have darshan (offer prayers) per day at the Sabarimala shrine.

Despite reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country in the past few days, the Kerala Government has permitted devotees during the ensuing Mandalam pilgrimage season which begins on November 16. The review meeting was attended by state ministers of Devaswom, Transport, Forest, Health and Water resources and the Kerala Police Chief.

Kerala guidelines for citizens visiting Sabarimala:

Only those who have taken both vaccine doses or have a negative RTPCR report would be permitted to enter the shrine.

Devotees would not be allowed to stay at the Sannidhanam after Lord Ayyappa’s darshan.

Healthcare service will be available 24x7 during the festive season of Mandala-Makaravilakku.

The Pampa river area is permitted for bathing.

The virtual queue system will continue.

Pilgrims below the age of 10 and above 65 will also be allowed entry.

Continuing last year's restrictions, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's government has decided to restrict pilgrims on the forest path via Erumeli or on the traditional route to Sannidhanam via Pulmedu. The state government released a press release restricting vehicles up to Nilackal and from there KSRTC buses should be used to reach the Pampa river. In the meeting, it was also decided to hike the salaries of the cleaning staff and to install smoke detectors in buildings where fire safety systems are not in place.

Kerala COVID-19 situation

Kerala on Thursday registered 12,288 fresh COVID-19 cases and 141 deaths, taking the infection count to 47,63,722 and fatalities to 25,952. The number of people who recovered from the disease since the previous day was 15,808, which brought the total recoveries to 46,18,408 and active cases to 1,18,744, an official press release said.

As many as 99,312 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the press release stated. Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 1,839, followed by Thrissur (1,698), Thiruvananthapuram (1,435) and Kozhikode (1,033). Kerala has continued to be one of the worst-hit states in terms of new coronavirus cases for the past few weeks having recorded about half of the total cases registered across the country on a daily basis.