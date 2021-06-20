Kerala To Celebrate International Yoga Day From Home Amid COVID-19 Restriction

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will perform the State-level inauguration of the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 at 8 am online.

Health Minister Veena George will preside over the function. Dr. Padma Vibhushan PK Warrier, the patriarch of Ayurveda, will be honored by State AYUSH Department on his 100th birthday. Minister Veena George said that the AYUSH Mission has launched a number of programs in line with the covid standards on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

'Be at Home, be with Yoga'

The theme of this year's Yoga Day is 'Be at Home, be with Yoga' in the context of the covid expansion. The main events are Yogathon, a special yoga session for students, and an Ayurveda program. Yogathon is organized to introduce the methods of yoga that can be practiced by people suffering from various diseases, different ages, and different conditions. The 'Special Yoga Session for Students' program will be telecast on Victor's Channel from June 21 for three days at 8.30 am and 9 pm. The Department of Ayurveda Education in collaboration with the National AYUSH Mission is launching a special project called Ayurveda to control lifestyle diseases by linking Ayurveda and Yoga to all Ayurveda colleges in the State.

In addition, a number of events have been organized on radio, channels, visual media, and social media in connection with the day.

(Image Credits: PTI)