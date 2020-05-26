'People In Institutional Quarantine Will Have To Pay For The Facilities': Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has informed that all individuals placed under institutional quarantine in the state will have to pay for the facilities. The Kerala chief minister further added that the government is yet to make a decision on the amount that will be charged. Vijayan added that the financially weaker sections will have to pay a nominal amount.

Reflecting upon migrants and stranded individuals returning back to the state, the Kerala Chief Minister highlighted that lakhs of people will be coming to the state and the government will not be able to bear the expenses of all. "All people in institutional quarantine should pay," Vijayan remarked.

With the resumption of domestic air travel, the Kerala government earlier issued guidelines for people travelling to the state and announced that all travellers will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day home quarantine from the date of arrival. However, symptomatic persons will be sent to either COVID Care Centre or Hospital.

Fresh cases reported in Kerala

Sixty-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Tuesday, the highest single-day spike so far, with Palakkad district alone clocking 29 cases and those under observation crossing the one lakh mark. The total COVID tally in the state has touched 963 with 415 presently under treatment and over 1.4 lakh under observation.

Of the total positive cases, 27 came from abroad and 33 from other states, including Maharashtra 15, Tamil Nadu nine and Gujarat five. Seven people have been infected through contact, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters earlier in the day. The Chief Minister said he held a virtual meeting with MPs and MLAs from the state on Tuesday and all of them supported the government's efforts in tackling the pandemic.

