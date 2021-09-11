Kerala To Inoculate All Adults With First COVID Jab By September End: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday that the state has set a target to inoculate all its citizens above the age of 18 with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by 30 September. He informed that 78% of Kerala's adult population have taken the first COVID-19 vaccine jab. The chief minister's statement comes at a time Kerala continues to register the highest number of daily coronavirus infections in the country.

Saying that, unlike the first COVID-19 wave, Kerala faced several new challenges during the second wave, Chief Minister Vijayan informed that the average number of active cases between 3 September and 9 September was 242,278.

Talking about the recent COVID-19 onslaught in the state, the Vijayan informed that only 13% of patients were admitted to medical facilities, and only 1% were admitted to the intensive care unit. During that time, he said, 187,561 new cases were registered. Vijayan added that in comparison to the previous week, the number of cases had dropped to 21,000.

High population density behind COVID-19 spike: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kerala chief minister referenced the ICMR's first zero prevalence study and said that the number of cases in Kerala during the first wave was extremely low. He informed that just 11% of the people in the state were affected.

Talking about Kerala's COVID-19 death rate, Chief Minister Vijayan said that it stemmed from the state's high population density, urban-rural inequality, and a high number of residents with lifestyle diseases. He mentioned that despite a rapid surge in coronavirus cases, the death toll from the virus remains unchanged.

"Due to the high percentage of the non-infected population and high population density, the number of patients in the second wave has increased significantly," the Kerala chief minister said, adding, "Despite the natural increase in the number of deaths, despite such a large increase in the number of patients, the death toll has remained unchanged."

Discussions underway to reopen educational institutes

Talking about the reopening of educational institutions in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Discussions are underway with experts and those experienced in this regard. The revival of our industrial and commercial sectors must also take place urgently. There will be interventions as needed."

He added that COVID vaccination facilities will be made available to students once colleges open and informed that all students should have at least one dose of the COVID vaccine before they start attending colleges.

COVID-19 situation in Kerala

Kerala recorded 25,010 new COVID-19 cases and 177 deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 4,334,704 and the total number of deaths to 22,303.

On Thursday, 151,317 samples were analysed, with a 16.53% test positivity rate, according to state health minister Veena George. Thrissur had the largest number of new cases among the districts, with the case count at 3,226. It was followed by Ernakulam with a count of 3,034 and Malappuram with 2,606 cases. Only 12.9% of the 237,643 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI/Pixabay)