Kerala To Pass Resolution Against Farm Laws During Special Assembly Session On Dec 23

A special cabinet meeting held in Kerala on Monday decided to convene a special assembly session on December 23 to discuss the contentious farm laws enacted by the Centre.

A resolution will be passed in the assembly session against the three agriculture laws that are being strongly opposed by the CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac confirmed the cabinet decision saying, "Kerala cabinet decided to convene a special session of the legislative assembly on 23rd December before the scheduled budget session to discuss and reject the controversial farm laws. Kerala is in solidarity with the farmers' struggle."

The cabinet’s recommendation to convene a special assembly session will be made to the Governor. The session will last for a short duration and the discussions will just be limited to farm laws. The bills in question include - the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance & Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Budget session to begin from January 8

The full budget session of the Kerala Assembly will be held from January 8. A decision in this regard was taken at the weekly cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The session is likely to continue till January 28. The session will begin with the Governor's address and there will be a vote on account on the budget as this will be the last session in the five-year tenure of the Left government, sources said

The house had convened for a day on August 24 to take up the no-confidence motion moved by opposition Congress-led UDF demanding the CM's resignation alleging that his office was linked to the gold smuggling through diplomatic channels.

The motion, however, was defeated. The house had also passed the finance bill 2020-21. While the state budget was presented in February, the Finance Bill could not be passed as the house had adjourned sine die on March 13 in the backdrop of COVID-19.

(With inputs from agency)