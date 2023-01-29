Kerala: To Promote Tourism Draft Design Policy Proposes Using Auto-rickshaws

A draft design policy, prepared by a government-organized workshop held here, has recommended to promote auto-rickshaws and their drivers as "ambassadors of tourism" in Kerala.

The three-day workshop jointly organised by the Tourism and the Public Works departments, presented the draft policy before Minister P A Mohamed Riyas on Saturday at the Craft Village near Kovalam, here.

Director of the National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad, Prof Praveen Nahar, presented the draft which recommended the state enhance the utility and aesthetic appeal while designing infrastructure such as bridges, streets and public spaces among others.

"It also lays down a set of best practices to be followed while designing physical assets such as roads, bridges, streets, street furniture, signages, and public spaces, which are crucial in enhancing the experience of tourists," an official statement said.

Riyas, who handles both portfolios, said the new policy "will be implemented this year itself".

The draft policy, released by the workshop titled 'Design by Future', has also recommended making all tourism destinations across Kerala women, children, and pedestrian-friendly.

"...the suggestions include considering auto-rickshaw as a product and drivers as ambassadors of tourism...standardisation of signages and lighting, integrating technology in communication and public spaces, creating design awareness at all levels, special package for traditional art performance spaces, craft design centres among others," the release said.

Kerala brand for arts and crafts, mapping of craft communities, and a centralised data management tool for tourism and PWD are also among the suggestions, it said.

Riyas said he was "overwhelmed by the response on social media about the plan to bring in a design policy", adding that the suggestions of people from all walks of life will be considered while finalising the policy, which will be "implemented this year itself".

Kerala Tourism Director P B Nooh said the experts contributed immensely to the framing of the draft policy.

