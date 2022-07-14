Kerala: Tornado-like Winds Wreak Havoc In 3 Villages In Kochi; Over 40 Houses Damaged

Following heavy rainfall over the past few weeks, strong winds accompanied by heavy rains battered several parts of Kerala on Wednesday causing massive damage. In some of the most affected parts in Kochi, ghastly winds that lasted for around 10 minutes wreaked havoc in the suburban regions and villages.

This was followed by heavy rainfall that the regions have been facing over the past few days. In visuals from the areas, heavy winds can be seen wreaking havoc in three villages, damaging at least 44 houses with several trees being uprooted.

Massive damage has been reported from Kuttamangalam, Kothamangalam, and Thrikkariyoor villages of Kochi where around 44 houses were damaged and two houses were completely destroyed. In addition to that, uprooted trees also fell over the houses causing more damage. Apart from these, large-scale crops were also damaged due to the winds and rains.

While no casualties have been reported from the regions, the tornado-like wind has left a trail of destruction to houses and crops. Shocking visuals from the regions show as strong winds swept everything away, trees were falling one after another. A man on a bike also had a close shave as an electric pole fell very close to him.

Due to the situation, several roads were also blocked prompting the disaster management to carry out massive rescue and relief operations to resume the normal functioning of roads.

IMD issues yellow alert for Kerala

In the meantime, as heavy rains are expected to lash Kerala in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued a yellow alert for several districts in the coastal state and predicted heavy rainfall. While hilly areas are under an alert of heavy rains, fishermen have been also banned from going into the sea until July 15

(Image: Republic)