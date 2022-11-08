Last Updated:

Kerala Tourism Bags Award At London World Travel Mart

State Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas received the award on behalf of the department in London and said it was an encouragement for Kerala's tourism sector.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Kerala

Image: PIXABAY/Representative


Kerala Tourism has bagged the prestigious Responsible Tourism Global award at the World Travel Mart held in London.

State Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas received the award on behalf of the department at London and said it was an encouragement for the Kerala tourism sector.

The award was given for the STREET project implemented by the Responsible Tourism Mission under the Kerala Government.

"I would like to share with you with utmost pride that the state Responsible Tourism and the Tourism Department has won the award for the water STREET project. Street is the acronym for Sustainable, Tangible, Responsible, Experiential, Ethnic, Tourism hubs and this was implemented from March 31, this year," Riyas said in a video message on Tuesday.

READ | Kerala Tourism launches high-octane 'Honeymoon Holidays' campaign

The 'street' initiative is a water protection and conservation project in the Tourism sector implemented with public participation.

The minister said the Jury made special remarks about the water street project implemented at Maravanthuruthu in the Kottayam district.

The project aims to deepen the canals and various waterbodies and clean them for the purpose of tourism activities, the tourism department said.

As part of it, eco-friendly coir cloth is draped over the banks of water bodies. The 'Coir Bhoovastra', as it is called, is a natural earth cover made from coconut fiber and will stop erosion during monsoon season. 

READ | Kerala Tourism Development Corporation launches state's first caravan tourism package

Similarly, Kayaking was introduced in many places, a tourism department source told PTI.       

READ | Kerala: Tourism activities banned in Idukki, 2 more shutters of Cheruthoni dam opened

Tourism Director P B Nooh, Responsible Tourism Mission coordinator K Rupesh Kumar accompanied the minister during the event.

READ | Onam festival will get a global reach from next year, says Kerala Tourism Minister
First Published:
COMMENT