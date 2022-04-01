Kerala Tourism Development Corporation Launches State's First Caravan Tourism Package

Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) has come out with an attractive ‘Caravan Holidays’ package, which offers tourists a high-end experience of travelling through the panoramic settings at an affordable rate with an array of frills, including free breakfast and parking.

Under the package, a tourist can enjoy all comforts and compliments while travelling on a luxury caravan paying Rs 3,999 plus tax per person per night.

The ride fare per kilometre has been fixed at Rs 40 and each caravan will carry up to four adults and two children, an official statement said here on Friday.

As Kerala’s premium hospitality service provider, the state-run KTDC has signed the agreement with caravan service providers opting to operate under the package, it said.

An initial safari circuit worked out as part of the package covers Kumarakom-Vagamon- Thekkady route. Starting from lake-side Kumarakom in the morning, the caravan will reach Vagamon in the afternoon, covering a distance of 80-100 km through the scenic settings of central Kerala.

The package offers free parking and bonfire experience for tourists at Keravan Meadows in Vagamon, it said.

The next day, the journey will resume to take visitors to eco-tourism hub Thekkady, where they will be provided stay at one of KTDC’s properties. Tourists can opt for a single day journey or travel through the entire route.

"It is significant that KTDC is launching this highly attractive package when tourism activities are back in full swing in Kerala. This wholesome package aims at providing a high-end experience to domestic as well as foreign tourists at a reasonable rate," said P K Sasi, Chairman, KTDC.

This will also help stakeholders in the tourism sector to recover from the downturn caused by the staggered COVID-19 pandemic, Tourism Director V R Krishna Teja said.

This is the first package to be announced as part of the recently-launched caravan tourism project. The response from the industry to the 'Caravan Holidays' has been encouraging, said V Vigneshwari, Managing Director, KTDC.

The compliments in the package include free vegetarian breakfast, refreshments to be served on caravan, free snacks, tea and coffee in park, bonfire experience and Wi-Fi connection for tourists, the statement added.

