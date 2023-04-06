Kerala Train Attack Accused Admitted To Hospital After Complications In Blood Samples

The Kerala train attack accused Shahrukh Saifi has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode before his appearance at the court. According to sources, he has been admitted to the hospital for a medical check-up after complications were found in his blood samples. The accused was nabbed by Maharashtra ATS at Ratnagiri Railway Station Ratnagiri after he fled Kerala.

#WATCH | Kerala: Kozhikode Elathur train attack case accused Shahrukh Saifi brought Kozhikode.



He is being taken to Maloorkunnu police camp, where his medical check-up will be done. pic.twitter.com/MMbnXJc4Nu April 6, 2023

Earlier today, Saifi was brought to Kozhikode and was taken to the Maloorkunnu police camp where his checkup was completed. He is accused of pouring petrol on his co-passengers and lighting them on fire in the Alappuzha-Kannur Mail Executive Express. Three passengers including a toddler died and nine people suffered severe burns.

He should be punished if he committed the crime: Accused's father

#WATCH | "If he has committed a crime, then he should be punished,"says Fakruddin, father of Shahrukh Saifi, the suspected accused in the Kozhikode train fire incident pic.twitter.com/vJddlKfS4M — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023

Speaking to ANI, the accused's father Fakhruddin said that his son must be punished if he did indeed commit the crime which killed three. He also said that the accused used to work as a carpenter with him but did not show up one day as he was on the train with two bottles of petrol.

"He (Saifi) is 24 years old and works with me as a carpenter. On March 31, he said that he was going to the shop but never reached there," the father said. He also revealed that he has three children and Saifi is the eldest among them.

Moving forward, the Kerala police will interrogate the accused and continue investigating if he was alone or acted with backing from someone else. "Searches are underway to verify if the accused was alone when the incident took place. We will have to verify and trace the movements of the accused," Kerala DGP Anil Kant said.