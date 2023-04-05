Kerala Train Attack: 'Suspect Works As Carpenter,' Says Father; Eyewitness Recounts Horror

After the Kerala train attack suspect was nabbed by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, the suspect's father on Wednesday told Republic that his son Shahrukh Saifi had been missing for a few days. He said that Shahrukh works as a carpenter.

"He is 24 years old and works with me as a carpenter. On March 31, he said that he was going to the shop but never reached there," said Shahrukh Saifi's father, adding, "Yesterday, Kerala Police also reached here. They asked about my son's friends and his educational qualifications."

Shahrukh Saifi was nabbed in a joint operation of central intelligence and ATS near Ratnagiri in Maharashtra. Kerala Police had earlier released a sketch of the suspect based on details given by an eyewitness.

On April 2 night, an unidentified person set fire to passengers after pouring petrol on them on an express train when it reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur. Three people were killed in the incident while nine people suffered burn injuries.

The Kerala Police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and it intensified its investigation into the incident. As per the initial probe, the incident was likely pre-planned as the suspect was carrying petrol in a bottle in his bag.

Suspect was carrying two petrol bottles, says eyewitness

An eyewitness, speaking to Republic TV, said that the suspect was carrying two petrol bottles. "When he entered the train compartment, I noticed that he was holding two petrol bottles. I was focussing on petrol bottles because it is not normal. When I looked at him, he was removing the top of the bottle. I thought he was trying to commit suicide, I never thought he was attacking. The train was moving. I immediately moved towards the corridor. When I reached near him, he immediately sprayed a bottle on me...I was 1-1.5 metre behind him, he flashed the lighter," he said.