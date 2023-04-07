Kerala Train Fire Accused Shahrukh Saifi Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody

Kozhikode Chief Judicial Magistrate on Friday, April 7, remanded Kerala train blast accused Shahrukh Saifi to 14-day judicial custody.

This came after the Chief Judicial Magistrate visited the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala where the accused was admitted. Saifi was admitted to the hospital for a medical check-up after complications were found in his blood samples.

The medical team at the hospital has approved Shahrukh Saifi's discharge and he is expected to be taken to the district jail for remand by this afternoon, April 7.

Kozhikode train fire

The incident took place on Sunday at around 9:45 pm, when the Alappuzha-Kannur Mail Executive Express reached the Korapuzha railway bridge. At the juncture, the accused poured an inflammable liquid on a co-passenger and set him on fire inside the D1 compartment of the train due to which three people lost their lives. The accused escaped after passengers pulled down the emergency chain and the train slowed down.The incident led to burn injuries to eight other passengers.

The accused was later identified as Shahrukh Saifi, a resident of Noida who was working as a carpenter in Bulandshahr. After the accused's cell phone was retrieved from a bag at the scene of the crime inside the Kozhikode-bound train, the suspect was apprehended. A joint team of Central Intelligence and Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on Wednesday tracked down the absconding accused. He was arrested at Ratnagiri Railway station where he was taking treatment at a civil hospital in Ratnagiri.