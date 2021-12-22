Last Updated:

Kerala Twin Murders: Accused May Have Fled State, Says ADGP Vijay Sakhare

The Kerala police have not been able to nab the killers in both the murders. Those arrested so far have not been directly involved in the crime.

Aswin Nandakumar
Kerala

ADGP Vijay Sakhare, heading the twin murder probe of  SDPI and BJP worker in Alappuzha that happened in a gap of 12 hours with each other, said that there was a high-level conspiracy in the two political assassinations. Vijay Sakhare confirmed to the media that those arrested in the murder case of BJP leader Renjith Srinivasan were SDPI activists. Five activists namely Nishad, Asif, Sudhir, Arshad and Ali were arrested by the investigation team.

However, police have not been able to nab the killers in both the murders. Those arrested so far have not been directly involved in the crime. "There is a high-level conspiracy behind both the murder," he stated. "All the five arrested in the Renjith murder case are SDPI activists. They are the ones who gave the necessary help to those who did were involved in murder," he added.

Meanwhile, SDPI activists alleged that during the investigation their workers in custody were forced to chant Jai Shri Ram by the police. Vijay Sakhare denied these allegations and stated he was ready to resign if the allegations were proved.

Meanwhile, two of the four bikes taken into custody in the Ranjith murder case were found to have been used for crime.

Earlier, two RSS activists were arrested in the murder case of SDPI worker KS Shan. The state is conducting extensive raids as part of the investigation.

ADGP Vijay Sakhare also stated that the accused may have even crossed into Karnataka and that the probe team is investigating this angle.

