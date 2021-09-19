Kerala: Two Teachers Lead A Great Cause By Building 150 Houses For Homeless

With the help of donations, two teachers from Thoppumpady, Kochi, built 150 houses for the city's homeless population. While working as the Principal of Our Ladies Convent Girls School at Thoppumpady in Kochi, Kerala, Sister Lissy Chakkalakkal discovered an issue in her class. There was no place for the family to live after the student's father, a mason, died. Then Chakkalakkal and Lilly Paul, a teacher at the same school, decided to build a house for her family. She collected money from several sources, including school teachers, students, and even her next-door neighbours. The girl's family was thrilled to have moved into a new 600-square-foot house. It was discovered that a large number of students at the institution were residing in substandard housing.

150 houses for the homeless in Kerala

Both then took the initiative to raise money for the cause by meeting with numerous stakeholders, well-wishers, and residents after their duty hours were over. There was much help from prestigious institutions and wealthy corporations in Kerala. Even construction workers made a personal contribution.

During the school's Platinum Jubilee celebration in 2014, both teachers quickly decided to begin the House Challenging Project. Over the course of six years, they constructed 150 houses for the homeless. Most of these residences are built on one- or two-cent plots and cost between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. After tiling and checking for good design, the residences are delivered to their new owners. Through this initiative, around 80 children from the school were able to return home. Homeless families with women, children, widows, and elderly relatives received special consideration. Also, assistance was made available to those who were still unable to secure financial resources despite the government's assistance.

'Our Ladies Convent Girls School' teachers take initiative

Sister Lissy Chakkalakkal stated, "We started our House Challenge project to provide shelter for our own students who were living without basic facilities. Our dream is to make our society 'homeless free'. We have completed constructing 150 houses so far. Moreover, people also started to donate lands for constructing houses. Initially, we were constructing houses for families who have land. Now, there are people who are donating lands for the construction of houses." "A donor named Ranjan Varghese, who donated 70 cents land -- the largest donation we have received and constructed 12 houses at Vypin. If people have a culture of sharing then we can achieve our dream of making a homeless free society," she noted.

Lilly Paul said that a teacher isn't someone who imparts knowledge or teaches several disciplines. She has a responsibility to aid those in need in our community. Paul expressed, "Every student and teacher in our school contributes a tiny amount to our effort. In addition, construction workers with specialised skills, such as masons and others, assist us." The project entails collaboration among members of various social groups, she added.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI