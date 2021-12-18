Kerala: UDF Holds Protest Over Silver Line Project; Calls It 'unscientific & Impractical'

On Saturday, the Congress-led UDF opposition in Kerala held state-wide protests against the LDF government's flagship Silver Line rail corridor project, claiming it was "unscientific" and "impractical," even as the ruling CPI(M) made it clear that the multi-billion-dollar infrastructure project would be completed at any cost considering it was a poll promise to the people.

The statewide protest was initiated by V D Satheesan, the leader of the opposition in Ernakulam, while Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chairman K Sudhakaran opened the event in front of the Secretariat, intensifying the agitation. Several UDF leaders staged protests in the headquarters of the ten districts that the project would run through.

The Silver Line, a dream project of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, aims to build a 529.45-kilometre rail route from Thiruvananthapuram in the south to Kasaragod in the north, halving travel time across the state.

Sudhakaran slammed the Left administration, telling media that the Pinarayi Vijayan government was attempting to start the massive project on the basis of a false Detailed Project Report (DPR). People across the state, regardless of caste, religion, or parties, were concerned about the initiative, he added, claiming that even CPI(M) activists in the Kannur district objected to the survey.

"It is the job of the state administration to allay people's fears and concerns in this regard, and to persuade them that the project has no disadvantages," he stated.

Sudhakaran also claimed that the proposed project has standard gauge tracks, which are extremely unsafe and dangerous to people's safety. The Kannur MP emphasised that their protest was not politically driven, but rather by the UDF's desire to guarantee that development projects benefit people and land.

UDF stages protest over K-Rail project

In addition, the KPCC president claimed that relatives of CPI(M) leaders were assigned to critical positions in the project. When asked about party MP Shashi Tharoor's conflicting stance on the Silver Line issue, he responded that while it was acceptable for a democratic party to have people with differing viewpoints, the leadership would not allow anyone to build their own grave.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan refuted the UDF's allegations, claiming that a section of Congress activists, including Shashi Tharoor, supported the infrastructure project. "What about when Tharoor expressed reflected Kerala's prevailing attitude toward the Silver Line project. He is a Congress MP and leader, but unlike other Congress leaders, he does not take a negative stance on development issues," Balakrishnan told the media.

The senior leader denied the Congress-led UDF's charge that the Left government had acted with "undue haste" in implementing the project, claiming that it has been in the works for five years. He also urged the opposition to put their differences aside and support the flagship project, saying the administration would be happy to answer any questions. "The LDF's election manifesto mentions the implementation of the Silver Line. It will be implemented regardless of the expense. Congress should reconsider its position," he added.

(with inputs from PTI)

Image: ANI