Kerala: Union Minister V Muraleedharan Launches Internet Radio 'Satyavani' For Children

On Sunday, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan launched 'Satyavani' internet radio for children in the Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala. The union minister informed that as physical contact has become impossible during the COVID-19 outbreak, so, this internet radio will be a source of entertainment for the youngsters. Minister Muraleedharan said, “I am sure that in this age of pandemic when physical contact becomes very difficult, children have found a medium to connect themselves, to exchange ideas and also to found a way for enjoyment," ANI reported.

The Union Minister went on to say that the children in Kerala are getting connected with their fellow students through the Malayalam language. He confidently said that with the help of 'Satyavani', they will be able to communicate with youngsters throughout the nation and around the world, regardless of language. Union Minister Muraleedharan added that the internet radio for children had surpassed 50 episodes during the pandemic, and he is now introducing a website for the same purpose.

Re-opening of schools in Kerala with fully vaccinated staff

Meanwhile, amid the surge of COVID cases in the state, the Kerala government has planned to re-open schools following a several-month suspension caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will issue comprehensive directions on the commencement of physical classes for November 1 by October 5, Tuesday.

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty stated that specific instructions for resuming classes will be released within the next week, as the state government is now working to keep students safe as the virus continues to spread across the state. He added that the cautious measures were determined by government officials during a series of talks. He further stated that discussions with all stakeholders about the decision to resume physical education programs were held. Sivankutty informed the reporters that issues such as teacher training and the atmosphere for conducting classes in accordance with COVID standards were reviewed. Amid the fear of the COVID third wave, which is expected to affect youngsters, extensive preparations are being made.

The minister emphasised that all schools and staff members would be urged to follow the rules carefully. The problem of lack of infrastructural amenities in some schools was also raised at the meeting. The education minister further stated that the government is now preparing to accommodate children from those schools in other neighbouring schools within specified days of school re-opening.

Image: ANI