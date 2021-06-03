Kerala Updates Vaccination Priority List For 18-44 Group; Haj Pilgrims And Others Added

The Kerala health department clarified vaccination eligibility among people aged 18 to 44 in the state, stating that only individuals on the priority list will be able to receive the vaccine. Bedridden patients over the age of 18, Hal pilgrims, all over the age of 18 in tribal colonies, volunteers working in the field, police trainees, judicial officers and personnel of the HC and subordinate courts, and others will be given priority for immunization during the next phase. Vaccination registration for persons aged 18 to 44 began on May 1 in the state.

Kerala govt updates COVID-19 vaccination priority list

In a decision made on Wednesday, June 2, the state government introduced 11 new categories. As they were regarded as frontline workers, 32 kinds of people in the age bracket were already included in the group. Here are a few categories that have been added -

Field employees from the Meteorology Department, Metro railways, water metro

Air India field officers

Volunteers working in the field

Police trainees

Haj pilgrims

Ambulance drivers, medical representatives

Bank employees

Judicial Officers and staff of High Court and Subordinate Courts

Bedridden patients of the age group between 18 and 44 and age group above 45 years

All above 18 years in Tribal colonies

Last week, Dr Sivadas M G, district nodal officer for vaccination, Ernakulam, said that the vaccines will be given based on the availability of stock. He had noted, "Those over the age of 45 will receive immunizations provided by the Centre, while those between the ages of 18 and 44 would receive immunizations provided by the state. Vaccines will be distributed dependent on stock availability. As a result, we can only provide the jabs to individuals on the priority list for the time being."

Coronavirus situation in Kerala

Kerala registered 19,661 new C0VID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 25,35,975, while the death toll has risen to 9,222, with 213 new deaths. The state government said in a press release that 29,708 persons were cured of the sickness today, bringing the total number of people cured to 23,64,210. According to the report, the number of active cases in the state has decreased to 1,92,165. In the last 24 hours, 1,28,525 samples were examined, with a 15.3% Test Positivity Rate (TPR). Over two crore samples have been tested so far.

(with inputs from ANI/PTI)

Picture Credit: PTI/ANI/Twitter-@VijayanPinarayi