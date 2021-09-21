Kerala: Veena George Says Over 90% population Inoculated With first Dose Of COVID Vaccine

Veena George, Kerala Health Minister said on Monday, September 20, that the first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine has been provided to more than 90% of the eligible population. She added that the state is rapidly approaching 100% first dose vaccination. According to an official news release, Kerala recorded 15,692 new COVID-19 cases and 92 deaths on Monday, bringing the overall caseload to 45,24,185 and deaths to 23,683.

"Kerala has covered more than 90 per cent of the total eligible population with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. We are moving fast towards achieving 100 per cent first dose vaccination of the eligible population," Veena George told ANI on Monday.

COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Since Sunday, September 19, 22,223 people have recovered from the infection, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 43,32,897 and the number of active cases to 1,67,008. According to the announcement, 89,722 samples were analysed in the last 24 hours. It has been noted in recent days that the government is responsible for the bulk of cases in the country.

Thrissur had the most cases (2,504) among the 14 districts, followed by Ernakulam (1,720), Thiruvananthapuram (1,468), Kozhikode (1,428), Kottayam (1,396), Kollam (1,221), Malappuram (1,204), Palakkad (1,156), and Alappuzha (1,156). (1,077). 64 were health workers, 66 were from outside the state, and 14,875 were infected through contact with an unknown source in 687 cases. There are presently 4,96,103 persons in various districts under surveillance, with 4,71,399 under home or institutional quarantine and 24,704 in hospitals.

Kerala Government and CM Pinarayi Vijayan accused of concealing COVID-19 death toll

Earlier this month, Congress Member of Parliament Benny Behanan said that the Kerala government is concealing the COVID-19 death toll and urged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan be charged with a case.

Behanan told the media that the Chief Minister's announcement of the COVID-19 death toll was completely inaccurate. He went on to say that every hospital conducts a census, and the reports must be countersigned by both the hospital superintendent and the chief medical officer.

"I went to the Kottayam medical college and got the information that in 177 days the COVID deaths in the medical college were 1,326 but the total deaths in the government list in Kottayam district 926," he added.

Behanan further stated that all hospitals are required to submit a report to a medical body in Thiruvananthapuram, but that the medical body lacks medical professionals. "The list is being scrutinised by the medical body as it is working in the favour of the government," said Behanan. "A case should be registered against the Chief Minister for hiding the list," he added.

Kerala set to open schools on November 1

As Kerala prepares to reopen schools on November 1, Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Sunday that a thorough strategy for the reopening of educational institutions is being devised in cooperation with various stakeholders. "A discussion with Health Minister was held regarding the matter and schools authorities have been requested for the preparedness. The plan will be prepared and submitted to the Chief Minister before October 15," Education Minister told the media. Meanwhile, on October 18, for all vaccinated students, college sessions will begin.

The Minister further explained, "The meetings will be held at the state and district levels and a shift system would be implemented in schools with more than 7000 students."

With inputs from ANI and PTI

IMAGE: PTI / FACEBOOK - VEENA GEORGE