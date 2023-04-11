Kerala: Villagers observe hartal against translocation of rice-eating tusker

Residents of a local panchayat in northern Palakkad district on Tuesday observed a hartal protesting the proposed translocation of rice eating rogue tusker "Arikomban" to the nearby Parambikulam wildlife sanctuary, based on a Kerala High Court order.

Majority of shops remained closed and otherwise-busy roads in Muthalamada panchayat could be seen almost deserted in the morning following the day-long hartal called by 'janakeeya samithi', a people's collective.

However, both private vehicles as well as state-run KSRTC buses could be seen plying on the roads as usual later in the day.

Last week, the Kerala High Court had ordered relocation of the tusker to the Parambikulam tiger reserve here as suggested by a Committee of Experts (CoE) appointed by the court to decide whether to relocate or keep in captivity the bull elephant.

A recent all-party meeting, held in the village, had decided to observe the hartal today to register their protest against the court's directive.

Besides Muthalamada, inhabitants of six other panchayats would also be affected due to the translocation of the rogue tusker, which has been posing a threat in Chinnakanal in high range Idukki for some years. A resident said it was the collective protest of the villagers and there is no politics in it.

Nobody was forced to shut shop, all residents are taking part in the protest on their own, he said. "The High Court directive to shift the tusker to the wildlife sanctuary here has pained us," the visibly anxious villager added. Meanwhile, activists of various farmers' outfits in the district staged a demonstration in front of the district Collectorate against bringing 'Arikomban' to Parambikulam.

They said the farmers in the district are already facing issues, including widespread crop loss due to the straying of other jumbos.

The state government had on Monday said it cannot go to court seeking a change in location every time local residents object to relocation of an elephant close to their area.

The CoE recommended the relocation of the elephant after visiting several areas of Idukki district that have been affected by the activities of the tusker and hearing the grievances of the locals.The panel in its report favoured translocating of the tusker to Parambikulam tiger reserve in Palakkad and not its capture for being trained as a kumki elephant.

Kumki elephants are captive pachyderms trained for use in trapping and capturing wild elephants.