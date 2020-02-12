Kerala: 10-year-old Boy Score 'zero-angle' Goal, Watch Video

In a viral video, a 10-year-old boy from Kozhikode, Kerala, Dani P.K. scored a sensational corner-kick goal for Kerala football training centre club. According to tor reports, the kid scored the 'zero-angle' goal in the final of the All Kerala kids football tournament that was being conducted in the town of Meenangadi, Wayanad district.

Dani earned the nickname of 'Lionel'

According to reports, Dani earned the nickname of 'Lionel' and also scored a hattrick. The grade 5 student was also awarded player of the tournament trophy after having scored 13 goals in the competition. The video of him scoring the goal was posted by his mother Novia Ashraf on Facebook on February 9. In the video, Dani could be seen curving the ball directly into the net out of the reach of the opponent's team goalkeeper.

Dani P.K's goal was a reminder of a similar goal that was scored by football great Roberto Carlos for Real Madrid in a match against Tenerife. The player had run down the left flank and from the goal line curled the ball with a left-footed strike that went in for a goal.

According to reports, Dani's father, Abu Hashim said that his son had been playing football from a young age. Hashim further added that football was Dani's favourite sport. The father said that no matter how many footballs they buy for their son, he keeps on asking for more. Talking about Dani's love for the game, Hashim said that he and his wife have to wake their kid up every morning for school but he does not need an alarm clock to go for his football training.

Abu Hashim said that Dani's favourite club is Barcelona and his idol is Lionel Messi. He further added that the 10-year-old wants to visit Spain during his next school vacation and wants to meet Messi. According to reports, Dani joined Kerala football training centre club when was in grade two and has been playing with kids older to him for the past three years.

