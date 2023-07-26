Kerala: Wellness Entrepreneur In The Dock Over Contraband

The Customs Department apprehended a shop owner and his staff on Tuesday, July 25, after receiving a tip about five kilograms of high-quality marijuana kept at his shop in Thrissur.

The shop owner, Vishnu Pradeep, and one of his staff members, Ashiq Ali, were taken into custody by the sleuths after the seizure. The investigation revealed that the accused were in possession of high-quality cannabis, which had been procured through the Indian Postal Service's Speed Post system from Assam. The customs officials credited Assam Customs for providing vital information about the illegal marijuana supply network. On a previous occasion, Assam Customs intercepted a parcel weighing 14.5 kilograms of dry ganja, which was intended for wholesale suppliers. The inquiry team's diligent efforts revealed that this very parcel was en route to Thrissur.

Cochin customs commissioner orders probe

The Cochin customs commissioner, Rajendra Kumar, directed his team to investigate the matter. Based on that, our inquiry found the name of the recipient was a fake one." We kept track, and the postal service informed us duly, and we could trace it to Protein Mall, a shop selling supplements at Civil Line Road in Thrissur," stated MS Deshanandan IRS, division assistant commissioner, Customs Preventive Department.

"The accused also runs Viva Fitness Studio and Fortune Gym in Thrissur. Our inquiry continues to understand the supply chain. We also need to verify if his customers were buying the illegal substance from his shop," he said. However, the accused will be produced before Thrissur District Court today," added MS Deshanandan IRS, division assistant commissioner, Customs Preventive Department.

Fanbase for protein or green?

Sources in Thrissur say that Protein Mall is a very successful venture and has a huge fan base among fitness enthusiasts in town. The clients of Vishnu, who runs the fitness studios, include high-profile individuals. Sources from the Customs have indicated that the investigation will be in the direction of determining whether the shop owner was supplying this high-grade cannabis known as 'green' to his customers in a covert manner.

The business's Instagram page has over 18,200 followers and claims to be India's biggest protein mall to buy 'original'. A well-known female actor in Malayalam is also seen promoting the business on the page.