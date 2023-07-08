Kerala Witnesses Political Conundrum Over Uniform Civil Code & Wooing Of Muslim Vote Base

The Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama (Samastha), the most influential Sunni group in the state on Saturday, July 8 stated that it will support the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and will take part in the upcoming seminar being held by the Marxist party against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Samastha President Sayyid Jiffri Muthukoya Thangal asserted that the organisation will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a petition and register their opposition to the Uniform Civil Code.

While inaugurating the Samasta Convention held in Kozhikode on UCC, the powerful Sunni head confirmed that they have agreed to take part in the seminar organised by the CPI(M).

“We have collaborated with Muslim League and Congress. Will continue to cooperate with them. The Communist Party is organising various discussions on the issue of UCC. We have decided to support them as well,” he stated.

UCC churns political alignments in Kerala

The CPIM, which is trying to garner Muslim votes in the state and traditionally sided with Congress and its ally the Muslim League, witnessed a difference in voting pattern in the last assembly elections in their favour. The red party has been trying to woo more people from the prominent minority community in the state and has often tried to break the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

While the leadership of the Muslim League, which has always accused the CPI(M) of breaking its supporters to their party, is also dumbstruck as CPI(M) has even invited them to join the seminar.

Meanwhile, CPIM state secretary MV Govindan, in its bid to cajole the Muslim League and Samastha had announced that it wants to keep the Indian National Congress poles apart. In a meeting with the media in Thiruvananthapuram, he alleged that the grand old party does not have a stand on the matter. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also criticised the Congress leadership's doublespeak in connection with the UCC.

The Congress, responding to the political development, has stated all is well within their front. The Leader of the Opposition VD Satheeshan told the media the CPIM has merely invited the Muslim League and their ally has not attended the seminar. He also hit back by saying that allies of CPIM are miffed with the Marxists.

“The Marxist party should be wary of losing their own (In Left Democratic Front) while trying to seize others,” opined Satheeshan and jestfully stated the half-hearted pandering of the Muslim representatives won't do well for them.