Pregnant Kerala Woman Gives Birth Moments After Landing From Riyadh On Repatriation Flight

A woman from Kerala gave birth to a baby boy right after she landed from the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh on May 9. According to inputs, the woman was part of the stranded Indian citizens' group that was being evacuated from the middle-eastern country as part of India's massive Vande Bharat mission. The woman, named Reena Thomson, was in an advanced stage of pregnancy when she landed in Kozhikode and within hours of reaching her home town Chittur in Palakkad she gave birth.

Read: Vande Bharat Mission: Indian Navy To Evacuate Over 1,800 Stranded Citizens From Maldives

The operation is part of the Vande Bharat Mission, which is being termed as the biggest evacuation mission to be carried out by a country in modern history. As per reports, the mission will see the evacuation of over 14,000 Indians by air and sea from 12 different countries. Air India will be operating flights from Riyadh, London, San Fransisco, Washington DC, Singapore between May 8 to 14. The cost of travel by air will have to be borne by passengers, the external affairs ministry had said.

Read: Vande Bharat Mission: Second Air India Flight With 129 Indian Citizens Departs From Dhaka

The Indian Navy is also involved in the evacuation process under which a total of 698 Indians were evacuated by INS Jalashwa from Male on Friday as part of the operation Samundra Setu. The Indian Navy has deployed two warships - INS Jalashwa and INS Magar, which will make four trips to bring stranded Indians back from the Maldives.

Read: Vande Bharat Mission: 1st Evacuation Flight From Bahrain Lands In Cochin With 177 People

COVID-19 in India

India is currently battling the coronavirus outbreak like the rest of the world. India has recorded 59,662 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, of which 1981 people have lost their lives and 17,847 have been treated successfully.

Meanwhile, globally, the Coronavirus count has crossed 4.1 million, currently at 4,100,796, while a total of 280,432 deaths have bbeen reported, and an estimated 1,441,484 have recovered.

Read: Air India Issues Advisory For US-bound Indian Students With F/M Visa Under Vande Bharat

